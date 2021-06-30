‘Spare land in Rajapalayam railway station for future amenities’

Rail users oppose setting up of traction sub-station

Rajapalayam Rail Users’ Association has opposed the Southern Railway’s decision to set up traction sub-station for the Virudhunagar-Tenkasi railway electrification project within the railway station premises.

The association has complained that the prime land bank, if used for sub-station on the busy railway station, would deny space for providing long-pending additional passenger amenities and infrastructure.

Association organiser Hari Shankar, said that the town, with a population of 2 lakh, has people travelling to different destinations for business, work, education and medical purpose. The station has a high potential for additional passenger amenities and infrastructure development.

The sub-station has been proposed on the Western side on the railway premises along TPK Mills Road where the main entrance of the station is located. “We have been demanding for long an additional passage to the railway station to cater to the increased passenger patronage,” he said.

The association said that the Southern Railway had various parcels of land in different locations in Rajapalayam. The railway administration should consider shifting the sub-station to other sites.

The Tenkasi MP, Dhanush M. Kumar, has written to the Additional General Manager, Southern Railway, pressing for shifting the sub-station to a location outside the railway station premises.

Secretary of Rajapalayam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, M. C. Venkateswara Raja, has also written to the Southern Railway General Manager pressing for the same demand.