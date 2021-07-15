Vikas engine test conducted

Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully conducted the third long duration hot test of Vikas engine, which is to be used in the ‘Gaganyaan’ programme with liquid propellant.

The Vikas engine is to be used in the core liquid stage L 110 of GSLV Mk III vehicle for ISRO’s prestigious ‘Gaganyaan’, which is designed for India’s human spaceflight programme.

The engine was fired for 240 seconds at the engine test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) at Mahendragiri.

The performance of the engine met the test objectives and the engine parameters were closely matching with the predictions during the entire duration of the test, a tweet from ISRO said.