Space club inaugurated in Kanniyakumari school

September 17, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

The Inaugural ceremony of Space Club of Rojavanam International School, Puthugramam, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari District was held. Inaugurating the club, Palvannan, Senior Scientist, ISRO, said all students should know about space and space research center as space technology would lead to progress in the country. He said training was being given to young scientists and the students should make use of it. “Discipline, hard work and reading can help students achieve their goals.” Chairman of the School Arul Kannan presided over the function in the presence of Vice Chairman Arul Jothi., Eric Miller, Dean (Academic), Arunachalam, Dean (Medical) and Shanthi, Director. Jeya Sankar, Principal of the school delivered the introductory address. Renuga Devi, teacher, Rojavanam International School, welcomed. Sahaya Anish proposed a vote of thanks.

