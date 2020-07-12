New SP, DC for Madurai city

Sujit Kumar assumed office as new Superintendent of Police of Madurai Rural District on Sunday. He succeeds N. Manivannan, who as been transferred as SP, Tirunelveli rural district. A 2013-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, he was hitherto SP of Coimbatore district. Before joining the IPS, he was teaching history at Motilal Nehru College in New Delhi.
After serving in Madurai District as Assistant Superintendent of Police (Training) in Madurai district, his first independent posting was as ASP in Salem Rural Sub-division. Upon getting promoted as SP, he had served as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Coimbatore.
Menwhile, R. Shiva Prasad took over as Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Law and Order) Madurai City. He succeeds E. Karthik, who has been transferred to Chennai. Mr. Prasad, who was till now Assistant Superintendent of Police, Virudhunagar, on being promoted as SP, has been transferred to Madurai City.
A 2016-batch IPS officer, Mr. Prasad, is an an engineering graduate. Both the officials said that their immediate priority is to help the district administration to fight COVID-19. Mr. Sujit Kumar said his efforts would be to maintain law and order and focus would be to prevent any kind of crime, especially in the wake of lot of people losing jobs due to COVID-19.
