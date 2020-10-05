SP, wife hand over relief to tribal families

When the residents of Kalaimaan Nagar, situated near Karuppanadhi Dam deep inside the jungles of the Western Ghats beyond Chokkampatti saw a couple of police vehicles entering their colony on Monday, they were bewildered as nothing happened untoward there.

The residents, all Paliyar Scheduled Tribes, could not understand the reason behind the sudden entry of police into their hamlet.

When they saw Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh and his wife Dhanalakshmi getting down from the vehicle with a friendly smile, they were relieved.

“We have come to meet you, especially your children,” Mr. Singh told the residents of Kalaimaan Nagar, housing 22 tribal families with 137 members comprising 74 men, 63 women including four pregnant women.

The purpose behind the top cop’s visit to the jungles along with his wife was to meet the tribal people living deep inside the forest and help them with the contributions mobilised by the IPS Officers Wives’ Association (IPSOWA) – Tamil Nadu and Tenkasi District Police.

On seeing the friendly policemen, the men and women started gathering at a point and Ms. Dhanalakshmi handed over bedsheets and other essential commodities, jointly sponsored by IPSOWA – Tamil Nadu and Tenkasi District Police.

“On behalf of the IPSOWA, we gave the tribal people blanket and grocery. If this small contribution of IPSOWA may bring them happiness, it is the happiest moment for all of us,” Ms. Dhanalakshmi said.

When the officials went to Kalaimaan Nagar, connected by badly damaged road, to distribute relief material after COVID-19 outbreak, none could be seen in their houses as the tribes had already shifted their families to the deepest parts of the forest fearing the pandemic.

After a lot of hesitation, they returned to Kalaimaan Nagar where they were housed in Public Works Department building as their houses were under construction.

After Collector G.K. Arun Sundar Thayalan saw their pathetic condition, he ordered construction of 22 green houses for them after removing the dilapidated structures in which they were living.