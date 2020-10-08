SP warning to authorised dealers of explosive materials

Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan on Thursday said authorised dealers selling explosive materials to anti-social elements and those using them for nefarious activities will be detained under the Goondas Act.

After restoring over 50 stolen mobile phones recovered by police to their owners here, Mr. Manivannan said the dealers were being closely monitored and had been instructed not to sell explosive substances to anti-social elements.

“If this instruction is violated, traders and anti-social elements have to face the Goondas Act,” Mr. Manivannan warned.

Stern action was being taken to wipe out illicit sand quarrying in the district. “Besides initiating punitive action against illegal sand miners, officials facilitating illegal sand quarrying will also have to face serious consequences,” the SP said.

Following complaints about lost mobile phones, Mr. Manivannan formed a cyber crime team, led by sub-inspector of police Rajarathnam, to crack the cases. In the first phase, the team recovered 50 mobile phones worth about ₹6 lakh, which were returned to their owners by the SP.