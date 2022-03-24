SP told to file report in sexual harassment case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police to ascertain whether steps were taken by the Tiruchendur All Women Police to file a final report and secure the men accused of sexually harassing their 16-year-old relative.

Justice B. Pugalendhi sought a report from the police on April 5. The court was hearing the anticipatory bail petitions filed by the four accused in the case. The accused included the grandfather and uncles of the girl.

They had sexually harassed the girl in 2021 and also caused criminal intimidation. This was the fifth anticipatory bail petition filed by the accused. The first two petitions were dismissed by the court and the next two were dismissed as withdrawn.

The judge observed that despite the previous anticipatory bail petitions being dismissed by the court, the police had not taken any steps to secure the accused / petitioners or file a final report in the case so far.

The court denied permission to the counsel for the petitioners to withdraw the petition. The judge said that the court was not inclined to grant permission to withdraw the petition. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till April 5.