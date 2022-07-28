SP suspends two head constables

RAMANATHAPURAM

Two head constables - Suresh and Kamalakannan - were suspended on the charge of theft, among other criminal offences, here on Thursday.

Following a complaint of some property missing in the station, the police conducted a probe.

When special teams recovered missing properties and kept them in the station, they were allegedly stolen by the two policemen.

Discreet probe revealed that when Ashok Kumar, a constable attached to the Armed reserve police here died two years ago, the case was transferred to the CB-CID police. Both Suresh and Kamalakannan had stolen Ashok Kumar’s mobile phone, which was kept in the police station and the phone was used by a person in Ramanathapuram.

The person claimed to have bought it for Rs 2000 from a shop where the salesman said that he had purchased it from the two policemen - Suresh and Kamalakannan.

Based on their confession, a gold chain was also recovered. SP Thangadurai placed the two police men under suspension. He directed the police to register a case and investigate.