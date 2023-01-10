SP releases guidelines to follow during new film releases

January 10, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - DINDIGUL

In view of films ‘Varisu’ and ‘Thunivu’ releasing on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran has urged fans and theatre management to avoid untoward incidents

According to a press release, fans must refrain from erecting large cutouts and banners of movie actors and performing ‘abishekam’ and ‘pujas’ to it on the theatre premises. Bursting of crackers and causing inconvenience to people on the roads in front of the theatres must be avoided, he said.

Strict action will be jointly taken by the police and revenue officials on those theatre owners who charge more than the fixed prices for movie tickets and parking, added the release.