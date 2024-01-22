ADVERTISEMENT

Virudhunagar SP promises stringent action against sellers of arrack, ganja, tobacco goods

January 22, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, K. Feroze Khan Abdullah, has instructed police officials to take stringent action against those involved in sale of illicit arrack, fake liquor bottles, ganja and banned tobacco products. In a statement, he said that besides the district police officers, he has also given instructions to the sleuths of Prohibition Enforcement Wing. The SP appealed to people to alert the district police about the sale of arrack, illicit liquor, ganja and tobacco products over 94439-67578 and 90427-38739 through calls or WhatsApp messages. The details of informants would be kept confidential and prompt action taken on the tip-off, he said.

