SP holds meeting
District Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran convened a meeting with organisers involved in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations here on Wednesday.
They discussed the rules prescribed by the government and courts regarding taking out processions with Ganesh idols without causing traffic jam, placing idols of not more than 10 feet from the ground level under tin-roofed sheds and keeping two people for surveillance.
The organisers were asked to abide by these rules, a press release said.
