SP flags off skating rally on TB awareness

February 21, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - RAMANTHAPURAM  

The Hindu Bureau

Ramanathapuram SP G. Chandeesh flagged off the skating rally on TB awareness in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh flagged off a skating rally on TB awareness here on Wednesday. 

The rally was organised by Blossom Trust along with Ramanathapuram Skating Roll Ball Association and Menu Skating Academy to observe Tuberculosis Day under the theme ‘Yes We Can End TB.’ 

About 80 students participated in the rally which commenced from the SP office and ended at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial, Rameswaram.  

T.K. Ramesh, Deputy Director of Medical Services (TB), T, Mercy Annapoorani, Director, Blossom Trust, among others, were present at the event. 

