SP extends a helping hand

A nice gesture by Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar has ensured unhindered education of three children who were orphaned after their mother was murdered recently.

When G. Sengamalam, 47, a widow from Sambadi under Eral police station limits, was found murdered in her house a week ago, her children – a boy and two girls – became orphans. Their aunt Ashtalakshmi is taking care of these children as Sengamalam’s husband Ganesan died 10 years ago. Mr. Jayakumar, on coming to know about their pathetic situation, decided to help them.

As the children were brought to the District Police Office on Friday, Mr. Jayakumar interacted with the children and Ms. Ashtalakshmi. After handing over ₹70,000 to the woman, he asked her to take care of the children and assured her that he would bear the educational expenses of the three children.