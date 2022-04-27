SP commissions 58 CCTV cameras

THOOTHUKUDI

The police, with the cooperation of the public, students and the traders, are working towards achieving its goal of creating ‘crime-free Thoothukudi’ by intensifying surveillance and changing the attitude of the people, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan has said.

Commissioning 58 CCTV cameras, sponsored and installed by Tamilnad Mercantile Bank at VVD Signal, Chinnadurai textile showroom junction, Ambedkar statue, vegetable market signal, old bus-stand, Cruz Fernandez statue, opposite Ramaiah Lodge, in front of Sathya Agencies, VGS School Road, Sivan Kovil Road, near BSNL Office, First Gate Roundabout, near Old Corporation building, South Raja Street and VOC Port Road on Wednesday, he said the ‘electronic eyes’ sponsored by the TMB management would be of great help to the police in curbing the crime and checking the movement of criminals round-the-clock.

The footages being fed by these cameras would be monitored by the police 24 X 7 in the control room created at Thoothukudi Central Police Station to ensure the safety of the public, especially the women, children, students and the traders. Besides keeping the anti-social elements at bay, these surveillance measures would help the police in detecting the crimes.

He also said the police were creating awareness among the public, especially the students by organizing awareness lectures in the schools and the colleges to explain about crime against women and the children, drug abuse, alcoholism, rights of women and the children etc. The public could contact the police by calling the emergency number ‘100’ or the Superintendent of Police at 83806 93933 to inform about human rights violations, crime, any unlawful activity or the movement of suspicious persons in their areas.

“We are taking these measures to create ‘Crime-free Thoothukudi’. Our objective is to create attitudinal change in the public, who are expected to cooperate with the police to weed out crimes. Identity of those who inform the police about any criminal, crimes and anti-social elements will be closely guarded secret and will not be revealed to anyone at any circumstance,” Dr. Balaji Saravanan assured.

Speaking to reporters after commissioning the CCTV cameras, the SP said 80 persons had been detained since January last this year under the Goondas Act even as intense steps were being taken to crush the sale of banned tobacco products, ganja etc. The shops selling the banned tobacco products were being sealed with the help of Department of Food Safety besides.

The SP also administered pledge to the participants that they would join hands with the police in creating cordial relationship among people from different faiths and communities by shunning negative thoughts.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, Ganesh, Regional Deputy General Manager, TMB, Sundareshkumar, Assistant General Manager Arun Mozhiyan, Thoothukudi Central City Traders’ Association president P. Vinayagamurthy, and Inspector of Police, Thoothukudi Central Station Jayaprakash were present.