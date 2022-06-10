SP assumes office

V. Baskaran took charge as the new Superintendent of Police in Dindigul district here on Friday. Previously, he served as SP, Madurai rural district police, succeeding V.R. Srinivasan, whose tenure lasted 10 months.

He said that his priorities would be to take severe action against those involved in illegal acts such as selling ganja, gutka, usury (kandhu vatti) and banned lottery tickets. He warned of stern action against those committing crimes against women and children. He said that he would focus on curbing anti-social elements and keeping history-sheeters under constant surveillance. He said that removing encroachments to regulate traffic and identifying black spots to reduce road accidents would be given due attention. Improving public-police relations is one of the top priorities.

Mr Baskaran of 2003-batch has served in various districts including Aruppukottai, Tirupparankundram and Ambur. He was posted as Additional Superintendent of Police in Kancheepuram. He also served in the Chief Minister’s Security team. After being promoted to Superintendent of Police, he served as Assistant Inspector General in the office of the Director-General of Police. Later, he served as the Superintendent of Police in Theni and Ariyalur districts.