Madurai

SP assumes office

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar assumed office here on Wednesday. He succeeds Arun Balagopalan who has been shunted out and kept in ‘compulsory wait’ following the custodial death of Jayaraj and his son Benicks in Sattankulam.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Jayakumar, who was hitherto SP of Villupuram district, said he would strive to ensure better relationship between the police and the public by maintaining better law and order situation.Special efforts would be made to reduce road accidents by stringently enforcing road traffic rules.While all-out efforts would be taken to curb crimes, criminals who went underground would be nabbed, Mr. Jayakumar said.

