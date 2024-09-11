‘Sow seed of reading interest, the habit will grow by itself’

WITH PIC (R.ASHOK)

The book fair under way at Tamukkam convention centre in Madurai is witnessing a steady crowd of school children. Government and private schools from across the district are bringing their students to the fair to introduce them to the world of books, as directed by the School Education Department.

A teacher from Sedapatti, who brought his school students to the book fair on Wednesday, said just planting the idea about the rich rewards of reading into the students’ mind is enough as the idea will grow somehow or other. And it is not necessary that they buy books and read them at once. Just showing them other parts of the world which they could never experience otherwise is the important part.

“Some children buy books on impulse and others get help from their teachers to buy the right books. Even if the children do not get around to read it, having the book in their bag or almirah would motivate them one day to read it and that would spur them on to read more and go in search of books,” he said.

To attract school children, ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ stall, displaying materials made for children studying primary classes was set up at the entrance of the fair.

Many children, though were aware of many of the displays through their schools, were awestruck by the unique designs which they had not seen in their schools.

Introducing new ideas and designs, volunteers from 13 unions in the district had set up their stall on each day of the book fair. Volunteers from Sedapatti, who had set up their stall on Tuesday, were excited about many children getting surprised on seeing their designs.

One of the volunteers said that as it did not have any set pattern. It was based on each volunteer’s creativity. using which the subject was more interesting to the children. “The most surprising part is the ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ scheme which was started after COVID-19 induced lockdowns to bridge the reading gap in children in rural areas. It is still relevant and is very helpful in bringing children’s interest back to the subjects through practical lessons,” she added.

No contests

Some teachers who were at the stall expressed their concern about the contest part missing at the fair. “Last year, drawing, poem recital, movie screening and various other activities were conducted which the children enjoyed very much. And many children from our school planning for drawing contest even brought colour pencils with them. Conducting the events would have been livelier,” a teacher said.

