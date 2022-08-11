Southern Railway honours ex-servicemen

Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth honouring ex-servicemen serving in Southern Railway in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

August 11, 2022 20:47 IST

As a part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, ex-servicemen serving in Railway Traffic Department were honoured at Railway Traffic Control office, Madurai, on Thursday.

Two station masters, one train manager, one record sorter and 16 pointsmen on military uniform presented self-introduction to Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth, who honoured them with medals.

The DRM commended the performance of ex-servicemen, who were working in the railways with ‘military discipline’.

The ex-servicemen shared their experience in uniformed service. Malliga, office superintendent and widow of Subedar Manickam, who made the supreme sacrifice during Kargil war, recalled how railways and railwaymen had taken care of the family of the deceased soldier all these years.

She said her husband always advised her to be bold and take quick decision. “He would always say that as long as we were on the right path, we did not have to fear anyone,” she recalled.

Senior Divisional Operations Manager Rajesh Chandran, Divisional Operations Manager N. Shabarrish Kumar and Southern Railway Mazdoor Union divisional secretary J.M. Rafiq spoke on the occasion.