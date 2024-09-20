Southern Railway GM promises to consider plea for extension of Madurai – Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express up to Tirunelveli

General Manager of Southern Railway R. N. Singh has said plea for introducing new express train to connect Tirunelveli with Chennai and extending the recently introduced Madurai – Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Train up to Tirunelveli would be considered.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday after inspecting the Tirunelveli Railway Junction, Mr. Singh said the junction, a B Plus Grade Station based on its revenue, would be equipped with better amenities and services available in a modern airport. The repeated requests for operation of additional trains to connect Tirunelveli with Chennai and Bengaluru would be considered.

Introduction of an express train in addition to the Chennai – Tirunelveli Nellai Express and extension of the Madurai – Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Train up to Tirunelveli would be considered, he promised adding that unreserved coaches in the Nellai Express would be attached based on demand and to clear the rush.

The General Manager informed that steps were being taken to introduce MEMU trains between the hitherto uncovered places based on the revenue projections.

Tirunelveli MP C. Robert Bruce met Mr. Singh at the Tirunelveli Railway Junction to hand over his demands including better amenities in the railway stations of the district and operation of new trains to connect Tirunelveli with other parts of the country.

Mr. Bruce also appealed to the General Manager to consider stoppage of a few express trains in some of the railway stations in the district.