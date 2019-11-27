Southern Railway GM inspects infrastructure

Virudhunagar

John Thomas, General Manager, Southern Railway, on Wednesday conducted the annual inspection at major and minor stations and reviewed the division’s performance on Shencottah-Virudhunagar section.

Besides Madurai Divisional Railway Manager, V.R. Lenin, Principal Heads of Departments, other officers and staff accompanied him, a statement said.

Mr. Thomas inspected Shencottah railway station, cabin and inaugurated an exhibition by Mechanical/Signal/Safety departments. He also inspected Health unit, Rajbasha digital library, running room, level crossing gate and electrical substation.

He inspected interlocked, non-interlocked level crossing gates, curve in the track, minor and major bridges and EB powerline crossing work.

After inspecting Rajapalayam railway station and railway colony, he conducted speed trial on Rajapalayam-Virudhunagar section. He also inspected the sub-station at Virudhunagar railway station.

During his inspection, the General Manager interacted with representatives of passenger associations and commuters at various railway stations and received their representations. Mr. Thomas declared cash awards to outstanding employees and distributed merit certificates on the spot, the statement said.