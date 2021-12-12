Southern Railway GM coming

Madurai

12 December 2021 20:25 IST

Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas will take up the annual inspection of various facilities in Madurai railway division from Madurai junction to Tiruchi junction on Monday.

Accompanied by senior officials from Southern Railway, Mr. Thomas will begin with the inspection of Madurai junction. He would also inspect the 140-tonne crane, Railway Hospital and other facilities. He would inspect at Samayanallur, Sholavandan, railway tracks between Vadipatti and Kodai Road, and Ambathurai and Dindigul.

Advertising

Advertising