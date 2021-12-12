Madurai

Southern Railway GM coming

Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas will take up the annual inspection of various facilities in Madurai railway division from Madurai junction to Tiruchi junction on Monday.

Accompanied by senior officials from Southern Railway, Mr. Thomas will begin with the inspection of Madurai junction. He would also inspect the 140-tonne crane, Railway Hospital and other facilities. He would inspect at Samayanallur, Sholavandan, railway tracks between Vadipatti and Kodai Road, and Ambathurai and Dindigul.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2021 8:26:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/southern-railway-gm-coming/article37940040.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY