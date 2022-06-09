Southern Railway awareness campaign vehicle flagged off 

An awareness campaign being conducted at a level crossing in Madurai on Thursday.

Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai, Padmanabhan Ananth on Thursday flagged off an awareness campaign vehicle at Madurai railway junction on the occasion of the International Level Crossing Awareness Day.

The vehicle will visit important places in the city to create awareness of safety at level crossings among the public.

The authorities pointed out that under Section 146 of the Railways Act, 1989 (obstructing railway servant in his duties), any person who wilfully obstructed or prevented any railway servant in the discharge of his duties would be punishable with imprisonment for a term which might extend to six months or imposed a fine of ₹1,000 or both.

Under Section 160 of the Railways Act, 1989 (Opening or breaking a level crossing gate), any person other than a railway servant or an authorised person who opened the railway gate on either side of the level crossing would be punishable with imprisonment for a term which might extend to three years, they said.

Any person who broke the railway gate on either side of the level crossing would be punishable with imprisonment for a term which might extend to five years, said a statement issued by the Madurai Division-Southern Railway.