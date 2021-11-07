Southern Railway announces unreserved express special trains

Madurai

07 November 2021 22:13 IST

Tirunelveli–Tuticorin Express will run from today

Southern Railway will run the following unreserved express specials:

With a composition of 5 general second class and 2 luggage-cum-brake vans (with accommodation for physically challenged), Train No.06668/06667 Tirunelveli–Tuticorin – Tirunelveli (Daily) Unreserved Express Specials will run on and from November 8.

Advertising

Advertising

It will leave Tirunelveli at 7.35 a.m. and reach Thoothukudi at 9.25 a.m. In the return direction, it will leave at Thoothukudi at 6 p.m. and reach Tirunelveli at 8.15 p.m.

The train would stop at Thalaiyuthu, Gangaikondan, Vanchi Maniyachchi, Kailsapuram, Thattaparai and Milavittan.

With a composition of 8 general second class and 2 luggage-cum-brake vans (with accommodation for physically challenged), Train No.06685/06686 Tirunelveli–Sengottai – Tirunelveli (Daily) Unreserved Express Specials will run on and from November 10 until further advice.

The train will leave Tirunelveli at 7 a.m. and reach Sengottai at 9.15 a.m. In the return direction, the train will leave Sengottai at 5.50 p.m. and reach Tirunelveli at 8.10 p.m.

The trains will stop at Tirunelveli Town, Pettai, Cheranmahadevi, Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram, Ravanasambudram, Kilakadaiyam, Mettur, Pavoorchatram, Kizhapuliyur and Tenkasi.

With a composition of 8 general second class and 2 luggage-cum-brake vans (with accommodation for physically challenged), Train No.06678/06673 Tiruchendur– Tirunelveli– Tiruchendur Unreserved Express Specials will run on and from November 10.

The train will leave Tiruchendur at 6.05 p.m. and reach Tirunelveli at 7.40 a.m. In the return direction, it will leave Tirunelveli at 7.20 a.m. and reach Tiruchendur at 9.05 a.m.

The trains will stop at Kayalpattinam, Arumuganeri, Kurumbur, Kachchanvilai, Nazareth, Alwartiruagari, Srivaikuntdam, Thathankulam, Seydunganallur and Palayamkottai.