Southern Railway announces more express special trains

The Southern Railway will run the following unreserved express specials: T.No 06426/06427 Nagercoil – Thiruvananthapuram (Daily) Un-reserved Express Specials:

The rakes will have one AC 2-Tier Coach, one AC 3-Tier coach, 11 sleeper class coaches, five general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans (with accommodation for physically challenged), Train No. 06426 Nagercoil – Thiruvananthapuram Daily Unreserved Express Specials will leave Nagercoil at 6.30 a.m. and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 8.20 a.m. In the return direction, Train No. 06427 Thiruvanthapuram-Nagercoil special will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 5.15 p.m. and reach Nagercoil Junction at 7.15 p.m.

Both the trains would stop at Nagercoil Town, Eranial, Kulithurai, Parassala, Neyyanttinkara, Balaramapuram and Nemam. They would run on and from today until further advice.

T.No 06463/06462 Coimbatore – Palani – Coimbatore (Daily) unreserved Express Specials: The trains will a composition of 12 general second class and 2 Luggage cum Brake vans (with accommodation for physically challenged).

Train No.06463 Coimbatore – Palani Unreserved Express Special will run on and from November 10 and Train No.06462 Palani – Coimbatore Express Special will run on and from November 11.

T.No 06463 Coimbatore – Palani Express Specials will leave Coimbatore at 2.10 p.m. and reach Palani at 4.40 p.m.

T.No 06462 Palani – Coimbatore specials will leave at 11.15 a.m. and reach Coimbatore at 2 p.m. The trains will stop at Podanur, Kinattukkadavu, Pollachi, Gomangalam, Udumalaipettai, Maivadi Road, Pushpattur.

T.No 06480/06479 Madurai – Palani – Madurai (Daily) unreserved Express Specials

The train will have a composition of 12 general second class and 2 luggage-cum-brake vans (with accommodation for physically challenged) Train No.06480 Madurai – Palani Unreserved Express Special will run on and from November 11 and Train No.06479 Palani – Madurai Express Special will run on and from November 10.

The trains will stop at Koodal Nagar, Samayanallur, Sholavandan, Vadipatti, Kodai Road, Ambaturai, Dindigul, Akkaraipatti, Oddanchathram and Chatrappatti.

T.No 06419/06420 Coimbatore – Pollachi – Coimbatore (6 days a week) unreserved Express Specials

The train will have 8 general second class and 2 luggage-cum-brake vans (with accommodation for physically challenged). Train No.06419 Coimbatore – Pollachi Express Special will run on and from November 13 until further advice on all days except Sunday, and Train No.06420 Pollachi – Coimbatore Express Special will run on and from November 14 until further advice on all days except Saturdays.

The train will leave Coimbatore at 6.15 p.m. and and reach Pollachi at 7.45 p.m. In the return direction, it would leave Pollachi at 7.25 a.m. and reach Coimbatore at 8.40 a.m.

T.No 06885/06886 Karaikkudi – Virudunagar – Karaikkudi (6 Days a Week) DEMU un-reserved Express Specials: The trains will have 6 DEMU coaches. Train No.06885 Karaikkudi – Virudunagar Express Special will run on and from November 10 on all days except Saturday until further advice. Train No.06886 Virudunagar – Karaikkudi Express Special will run on and from November 10 on all days except Sunday until further advice.

The train will leave Karaikkudi at 6 p.m. and reach Virudhunagar at 9.10 p.m. In the return direction, it would leave Virudhunagar at 6.20 a.m. and reach Karaikkudi at 9.35 a.m.

The trains will stop at Karaikudi, Devakottai Road, Kallal, Panangudi, Sivaganga, Melakkonnakulam, Manamadurai, Narikudi, Tiruchuli and Aruppukottai.