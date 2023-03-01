Southern districts wake up to surprise showers

March 01, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The southern districts of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari experienced showers in the early hours of Wednesday, bringing cheers to the residents.

The showers that started around 4 a.m. in places far away from Western Ghats lasted up to 8 a.m. As the rain moved towards the hilly regions, Naalumukku and Maanjolai in the Western Ghats recorded more than 1 cm rainfall while Radhapuram and Moolaikkaraipatti alone experienced some decent showers and all other places had just a drizzle.

The badly damaged stretch between Pettai and Tirunelveli Town Arch gave nightmarish experience to two-wheeler riders as the sudden rain filled the hundreds of potholes.

Though the showers gave much-needed relief to the residents from sweltering heat, the farmers, who were about to start the harvesting of ‘pisanam’ paddy are worried since the harvester machines cannot enter slushy fields.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Moolaikkaraipatti – 20, Naalumukku – 18, Maanjolai – 17, Radhapuram – 13, Ooththu, Kaakkaachi and Kalakkad - 9 Kodumudiyar Dam – 7, Palayamkottai – 5, Papanasam Dam and Nanguneri – 4, Nambiyar Dam, Tirunelveli and Cheranmahadevi – 3, Ambasamudram – 1.

While the unexpected showers that started at 3.30 a.m. and last till 8 a.m. gave respite to Thoothukudi residents suffering from the onset of summer, the coastal town with damaged roads became slushy. Passengers entering the temporary bus stand had to walk cautiously on the slippery and slushy surface.

The stretch between Government Polytechnic and Third Mile, where the Corporation had dug trenches for laying underground drainage pipes, became a ‘danger zone’ on Wednesday. Since these trenches were not closed properly after the pipes were laid, motorists had a tough time. A good number of bike riders suffered minor injuries after they fell due to the loosely filled up trenches.

Following these problems, Corporation Commissioner Dinesh Kumar visited several affected areas since morning to take action to drain the stagnant water and took steps for properly filling up the loosely packed trenches.

The unexpected rain had adverse impact on salt production which started only in mid-February. “Today’s rain will hit salt production at least for a week. If the rain continues, salt production will get delayed,” said a producer.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Kulasekarapattinam – 20, Tiruchendur – 19, Thoothukudi – 16, Sattankulam - 14, Srivaikundam – 12, Kaayalpattinam and Vilaaththikulam – 7, Soorangudi – 5, Vaippaar and Ottapidaaram – 3, Keezha Arasadi – 2 and Ettaiyapuram and Kaadalkudi – 1.

In Kanniyakumari district, there were early morning showers at Boothapandi, Surulacode, Aralvaimozhi, Mayilaadi, Kottaaram, Balamore and Nagercoil.