Southern districts see dip in positive cases

Madurai

05 September 2020 20:05 IST

A total of 99 people tested positive for COVID-19, here on Saturday, taking the tally of cases to 14,674. There has been a rise of 780 cases in the last week since August 29. The State health bulletin stated that all of the cases were indigenous.

A total of 42 people were discharged from various COVID-19 treatment facilities in the district. The total number of discharged are 13,376. The death toll remained at 364 as no people succumbed to the disease.

There were 934 active cases as on date.

Virudhunagar district reported 118 fresh COVID-19 positive cases that took the total number of positive cases to 13,181.

With only 25 patients having got discharged on Saturday (12,525 till date), the number of active cases increased to 460.

With no COVID-19-related deaths, the death toll in the district remained at 196.

Theni has recorded 79 new cases with which the tally moved to 13,073. There were 174 discharges from the hospitals.

Dindigul saw 122 new cases and the total number of positive cases was 7,154. The hospitals discharged 72 patients.

Ramanathapuram recorded 20 new cases and the total tally stood at 4,931. There were 39 discharges from the hospitals. The total number of people who have been discharged stood at 4,454 as on date.

Sivaganga reported 34 new cases and the total tally moved to 4,225. There were 35 discharges on a single day from the hospitals.

Southern districts

While the number of fresh cases getting reported in three southern districts is showing a downward trend, Tirunelveli continues to register 100-plus cases.

In Tirunelveli, 127 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday that took the district’s tally to 10,194 and the number of active cases to 1,249 as 101 patients were discharged. As three patients succumbed to the viral infection, the district’s fatality stood at 185.

Kanniyakumari recorded 77 cases to take its tally to 10,099 and active cases to 867 after 14 patients were discharged from the hospitals. After five more patients died of COVID-19, the district’s fatality moved up to 193, the highest among the southern districts.

After adding 60 more cases on Saturday, Tenkasi’s tally went up to 5,755 and the number of active cases to 649 as 36 patients were discharged. The district’s fatality continued to be at 107.

Following its battle with higher number of COVID-19 positive patients, Thoothukudi recorded 47 cases on Saturday to have a total tally of 11,680 and 709 active cases as 95 patients were discharged.