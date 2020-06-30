Southern districts see another sharp rise in positive cases

A total of 257 patients tested positive for COVID-19, here on Tuesday, increasing the overall tally of the district to 2,557. In two days, the district has seen a rise of 562 cases.

Three deaths were recorded in the district and all these deaths occurred at private hospitals. As of Tuesday, Madurai district has the fourth highest death toll among all districts in Tamil Nadu.

A 58-year-old woman with hypertension and diabetes who was admitted on June 20 with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulties for two days died on June 24. A 70-year-old woman with hypertension and diabetes was admitted on June 19 with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulties. She died on June 21. A 65-year-old woman with hypertension was admitted on June 19 with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulties. The patient died on June 23.

All three patients died of COVID-19, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and Severe Viral Pneumonia apart from their comorbidities. Collector T. G. Vinay said that there were 122 influenza-like cases and 59 contacts of positive patients. A total of 51 frontline workers and two pregnant women also tested positive for COVID-19. While there were 246 indigenous cases, there were 11 imported cases.

The State Government in a GO also recognised that there were 57 containment zones in the district to limit the spread of the disease.

Tuesday also saw the highest number of discharges in a single day as 208 people tested negative after their recovery. There are currently 1,708 active cases.

Theni

In Theni, 76 persons tested positive which included 50 women and six children from Cumbum, Periakulam and Theni town. According to the press release, 792 samples were taken and sent for swab tests. A 70-year-old man from Cumbum, who was admitted in a private hospital in Madurai, died on Tuesday in the hospital.

In Dindigul, 34 new cases were reported taking the total positive cases to 472. As many as 21 persons were discharged after successful treatment. The health officials said that all the positive cases reported were indigenous.

Ramanathapuram

With 36 new cases, Ramanathapuram district’s total positive cases, stood at 839. There were 25 discharges from the hospital.

While the officials attributed the rise in numbers to intensified swab tests as part of their containment plan, the cases were mostly from contact with those who had COVID-19 symptoms.

In Sivaganga, there was a sudden surge as 52 persons tested positive to the virus taking the total number to 241 from 189.

With a total of 87 persons discharged so far, 152 were in treatment at different stages after two deaths were reported in the hospital.

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district saw another big jump in numbers of COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday with as many as 49 persons testing positive.

While two were from other States and seven were from other districts, the major chunk were from contacts.

Collector R. Kannan said the district administration was keeping contacts of all positive cases in quarantine centres till their results are out so that chances of contacts spreading was minimised.

Death of six COVID-19 patients from the district has been reported till date.

The total number of positive cases in the district was 493 with 278 active cases and 209 patients have got discharged till date.

Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts registered yet another sharp rise with 19 people testing positive as these districts collectively added 85 patients, all indigenous cases, on Tuesday.

While Tirunelveli district’s tally rose to 796 with the addition of 45 more new cases, Thoothukudi recorded 40 fresh cases that took its tally to 943.

The districts have 217 and 277 active cases respectively, all undergoing treatment in the medical college hospitals.

Even as Tirunelveli saw seven deaths, Thoothukudi witnessed four deaths due to the viral infection.

Kanniyakumari district saw an addition of 20 new cases, including 17 indigenous cases, on Tuesday that took the total number of infections in the district to 368 and the active cases to 221. The district has so far witnessed only one death.

Tenkasi, which added 11 more cases on Tuesday had 347 infections and 168 active cases.