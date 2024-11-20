Southern districts see a wet Wednesday as rain lashes the region

In Tamil Nadu the northeast monsoon has brought persistent rainfall across the southern districts which includes Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi. Collectors of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi had declared holiday for schools on Wednesday due to the continuous rainfall.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has stated that a cyclonic circulation previously observed over the southern Tamil Nadu and the adjoining Comorin area now lies above the Comorin region and its neighbourhood at an altitude of 0.9 km above the sea level.

As previously predicted by the department, upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the south Andaman sea and nearby areas by November 21. Under this influence a pressure is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 23. It is likely to move west-northwest and intensify into a depression over southwest of Bay of Bengal on the subsequent two days.

In Thoothukudi due to continuous rainfall, holiday was declared for schools for the second consecutive day. Several areas in the district including Palayamkottai Road and GC Road in the city were inundated with knee-deep water.

In Tenkasi, while the southwest had been disappointing this year, the northeast monsoon had also been subpar until recently. However, widespread rainfall began across the district from midnight on Tuesday bringing much needed relief. In Keelapavvor paddy transplantation is on in full swing, despite the rain farmers carried out the work in numerous fields, donning raincoats.

In Kanniyakumari the rain began around midnight and continued throughout the day. Similarly in Tirunelveli, rainfall began at midnight and lasted until noon, leaving the day overcast.

As a precautionary measure, Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police Albert John and Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police N. Silambaran have instructed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to remain on standby for any emergency situation. Tenkasi Sperindent of police V.R. Srinivasan has deployed police personnel to provide continuous security at key locations such as Ramanathi, Karuppanathi, Kundaru, Kadananathi and Adavinayanar dams.

The rainfall recorded (in mm)over the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was as follows: Thoothukudi 27.50, Srivaikuntam 25, Tiruchendur 45, Kayalpattinam 39, Kulasekarapattinam 45, Sathankulam 33, Kovilpatti 13, Kayathar 15, Kadambur 26, Ettayapuram 13, Ottapidaram 27, Vaippar 39, Vilathikulam 28, Tenkasi 10, Shencottai 26, Gundar Dam 20, Ramanathi Dam 12, Sivagiri 3, Kadanathi Dam 5, Sankarankovil 9, Adavinainar dam 7 Mylaudy 53.2, Nagercoil 35.4, Kottaram 38.8, and Nalumukku of Tirunelveli recorded the highest of 166 mm rainfall.

