Southern districts record 530 new cases

Madurai

17 July 2020 22:33 IST

In Madurai district, 263 test positive raising the overall tally to 7,858

A total of 263 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Friday raising the overall tally to 7,858. Of the 263 cases, one was imported. A total of 143 people were discharged from various facilities. The total number of cases discharged were 4,677 till date.

There were four deaths recorded including that of a 42-year-old woman who was differently abled. The tally of deaths is 138.

There are 3,043 active cases, according to the State Health bulletin.

Meanwhile, Madurai City Commissioner Prem Anand Sinha, has asked city residents to take photographs or videos of people not wearing masks or not maintaining social distancing on their mobile phones and send them to the city police through its WhatsApp number 83000-21100.

In a statement, Mr. Sinha said that people can also upload those photographs or video clippings in the Facebook page of Madurai City police. Strict action would be taken on the violators, he said.

Theni

The district recorded 176 new cases and there were 56 discharges.

A total of 671 samples were taken today and results were awaited. There was a death recorded in Bodi Municipality limits, a district press release said.

Dindigul

The district reported 163 fresh cases, taking the tally to 1,356 from 1,193 on a single day. The discharge was 74 thus taking the total number of discharged patients to 727.

Ramanathapuram

A total of 82 fresh cases were reported in the district which took the total positive cases to 2,167. The discharges stood at 105 with total discharge being at 2,249 from the Government Hospitals.

Sivaganga

The district had 72 fresh cases reported taking the total positive cases to 1,260. There were 19 people discharged from the hospital, according to the State medical bulletin.

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district on Friday added 196 fresh COVID-19 positive cases talking the total towards 3,000-mark.

With no new discharges reported on the day, the total number of positive cases stood at 2,948. After 1,065 patients were discharged till Thursday, the number of active cases stood at 1,859.

The death toll remained at 24.

Tirunelveli

Four districts in south Tamil Nadu recorded 530 fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Friday of which six were imported while remaining 424 cases were indigenous.

Of this, Thoothukudi once again recorded the highest number with the addition of 189 new cases, all indigenous, to take the tally to 3,129 and active cases to 1,768. After testing negative for the viral infection, 127 patients were discharged from the hospitals in the district including Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. The district has so far lost 22 COVID-19 patients from all age groups.

Total number of infections in Kanniyakumari district crossed the 2,000 mark with the addition of 151 cases, including 149 indigenous cases.

While the number of active cases stood at 1,346 on Friday, the district’s total number of infection touched 2,041.

A total of 68 patients were discharged from various hospitals after they tested negative for COVID -19 infection.

Tirunelveli district, which has so far witnessed 11 deaths due to the viral infection, had 119 new COVID – 19 positive cases on Friday that took the district’s tally to 2,345 and the number of active cases to 1,192.

In Tenkasi, 65 new cases were reported on Friday to jack up the number of infections to 926 and active cases to 598. The district has lost three patients to the viral infection.