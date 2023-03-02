Southern districts likely to experience acute drinking water crisis this summer

March 02, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

After being let down by the northeast monsoon, the southern districts of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi may face an acute drinking water crisis this summer as the storage level in Papanasam and Manimuthar Dams are falling sharply.

Against the annual average rainfall of 814.80 mm, Tirunelveli district recorded a precipitation of 722.32 mm last year between January and December 2022. In other words, the district recorded a deficit rainfall of 11%. To make things worse, the district, which gets an average rainfall of 50 mm during January, had to content with just 16.80 mm. in January 2023 which is 67% lesser.

Consequently, the Papanasam, Servalar, Manimuthar, Vadakku Pachchaiyar, Nambiyar and Kodumudiyar Dams have the collective storage of just 3,199.05 million cubic feet on Thursday against the maximum cumulative capacity 12,882 mcft. The cumulative storage of the dams on January 30 last was 5,140.83 mcft (39.90%) and over 2,000 mcft. water has been discharged from the dams in the past 30 days – more importantly even before the onset of summer.

Hence, cultivation of paddy has been taken up only on 34,638 hectares against the target of 40,000 hectares during this ‘pisanam’ season. Likewise cultivation area of millets (668 hectares), grams (8,415 ha), cotton (697 ha), sugarcane (24 ha) and oilseeds (216 ha) has also come down drastically.

With the storage level in the Papanasam dam dwindling fast, which has fallen to 45 feet against its maximum storage level of 143 feet, the reservoir had only 12.89% of water on Thursday. The Manimuthar Dam, the district’s largest reservoir, has the storage level of 81.30 feet (41.31%) against its maximum level of 118 feet. Storage level in other dams like Servalar (12.78%), Vadakku Pachchaiyar (5.36%), Nambiyaru (18.96%) and Kodumudiyar (14.77%) is also far from satisfaction.

“We’ve got 236 active infiltration wells along the 122-Km-long Tamirabharani watercourse from Papanasam to Punnaikaayal to supply drinking water to Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar districts. Since the situation will be really disturbing during this summer with the storage level dwindling in the dams, flow of water in the perennial river will naturally shrink sharply in the days to come. So, we’ve planned to keep the areas around the infiltration wet by digging channels within the river to sustain the supply to the maximum possible extent when the flow of water becomes thin,” said a TWAD Board official.

Since the northeast monsoon that abundantly fed the irrigation tanks across the district in 2020 and 2021, let down the district last year, most of the 1,096 irrigation tanks in the district are now bone dry and around 300 tanks have water sufficient for a month. Naturally, water level in the open and deep borewells that used to feed the rural areas has also gone down.

“We hope that the southwest monsoon that disappointed us for the past three years would be very active along the Western Ghats this year between June and August and hence we are hopeful of getting excellent influx of water into all our reservoirs. So, we’re hopeful of managing the situation this year,” said the official.