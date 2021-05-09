Southern districts geared to face lockdown challenges

Surveillance to be strengthened at check posts

Southern districts in the State on Sunday geared up to face the challenges that might arise due to imposition of complete lockdown from Monday.

District Collectors conducted review meetings with officials in which the broad guidelines of the government were discussed threadbare.

Tenkasi Collector G.S. Sameeran said more attention would be given to manning check posts. The surveillance on travelling public from other States and overseas would be tightened round the clock.

Officials, who attended the meeting, said Courtallam and other tourist spots would continue to be out of bounds for the people.

In Ramanathapuram, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said makeshift vegetable markets had been identified in two locations. The supply-chain would not be hit for end consumers. The district had formed a special committee headed by Joint Director (Agriculture), who would coordinate the movement of essential commodities.

Dindigul Collector M. Vijayalakshmi said people from other districts should avoid visiting hill stations including Kodaikanal and Sirumalai. Corporation officials had been told to ensure that containment zones were clearly marked in the city limits.

Superintendent of Police Sai Charan Tejaswi of Theni district said special check posts had been installed to screen movement of essential commodities from Tamil Nadu to Kerala and vice-versa. As per the government’s guidelines, the personnel were conducting tests, wherever it was required, before allowing them entry.

Flash floods

Theni Collector H. Krishnanunni said that in view of widespread rain, there was flash floods in the falls. Hence, tourism and forest officials had been instructed to ensure that the ban was in force.