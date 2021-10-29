Southern districts experience light drizzle

The heavy downpour weather predictions for the southern districts were belied on Friday as Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts witnessed only light to moderate drizzle.

Though weather forecast had predicted heavy rainfall in the coastal southern districts from Friday onwards, this region experienced only moderate drizzle since Thursday evening.

Since the weathermen had predicted moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday, a day’s holiday was declared for the schools in these two districts while colleges functioned as usual. After 9 a.m., no drizzle was reported from any part of Tirunelveli district while light rain continued up to 10 a.m. in Thoothukudi district.

During the day, Ambasamudram and Papanasam recorded a maximum rainfall of 3 mm on Friday.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Radhapuram – 41, Ambasamudram – 32, Cheranmahadevi – 29, Papanasam dam – 22, Manimuthar dam – 21, Palayamkottai – 20, Tirunelveli – 13 and Nanguneri - 7.

Thoothukudi

In Thoothukudi district, the widespread drizzle affected normal life. Fishermen abstained from fishing operations after they were cautioned in advance that the inclement weather would pose serious threat to their safety.

Roads in this port town, which were in a bad shape due to the ongoing smart city project, have become unmotorable now with number of accidents taking place. Though officials and the public representatives repeatedly claimed that the smart city project works would be completed before the onset of northeast monsoon, none of these works have finished.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Tiruchendur – 14, Kaayalpattinam – 16, Kulasekarapattinam – 38, Vilaathikulam – 2, Kaadalgudi – 3, Vaippaar, Vedanaththam and Kadambur – 5, Soorangudi, Keezha Arasadi, Kayathar, Kovilpatti – 1, Ottapidaaram – 9, Sattankulam – 31, Srivaikundam – 18 and Thoothukudi – 4.

Kanniyakumari district that experienced downpours in recent days recorded widespread drizzle since Thursday evening.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Kuzhuthurai and Bhoothapandi – 15, Chittar I – 12, Kaliyal – 26, Kannimar – 13, Kottaaram – 8, Mayilaadi – 14, Nagercoil – 28, Petchipaarai Dam – 16, Perunchaani Dam – 25, Puththen Dam – 22, Chittar II – 19, Surulacode – 27, Thuckalay – 60, Colachel – 22, Eraniel – 38, Balamore – 29.