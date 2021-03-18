157 nominations filed in four southern districts

TIRUNELVELI

18 March 2021 23:10 IST

The four southern districts received 157 nominations on Thursday.

Congress candidate for Nanguneri Assembly segment Ruby R. Manoharan, who lost the by-election to AIADMK candidate in 2019, filed his nomination.

In Tirunelvel, 44 nominations (Tirunelveli – 6, Ambasamudram – 7, Palayamkottai – 5, Radhapuram – 9 and Nanguneri – 17) were filed. So far, 99 nominations have been filed in the five Assembly segments of the district.

In Sankarankovil (reserved) segment, Subramanian of Puthiya Thamizhagam, Annadurai of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, independent candidates Ganesan, Karuthapandian and dummy candidates of AIADMK and DMK filed nominations.

Five nominations were received in Vasudevanallur (reserved) constituency as S.S. Manivannan of Naam Thamizhar Katchi, DMK dummy candidate P. Velladurai and independents S. Bharatharaj and C. Thirumalaisamy and M. Eswaran of New Generation People’s Party filed the nominations.

In Kadayanallur, Indian Union Muslim League candidate K.A. Mohamed Abubacker, AMMK candidate S. Ayyadurai Pandian, AIADMK dummy candidate D.R. Yamini, and independent K. Radhakrishnan filed the nominations.

Tenkasi had 9 nominations as R. Thirumalaimuthu of Akhila India Samaththuva Makkal Katchi and independents filed the nominations. Alangulam had 8 nominations after DMDK’s S. Rajendranathan, S. Selvakumar of AISMK, DMK dummy candidate and the independents filed the nominations.

In Tenkasi district, 39 nominations (Sankarankovil (Reserved) – 13, Vasudevanallur (Reserved) – 5, Kadayanallur – 4, Tenkasi – 9 and Alangulam – 8)were filed.

DMK candidate for Kanniyakumari Assembly constituency and sitting MLA S. Austin filed his nomination while M. Nainar filed his nomination as independent candidate. For the Padmanabhapuram Assembly segment, Naam Thamizhar Katchi candidate D. Jerffin Anand, independent candidates R. Glory Selvi, F. Mathan and S. Durairaj filed the nominations.

For the Killiyoor constituency, sitting MLA S. Rajesh Kumar of Congress, dummy candidate S. Jain Mary, A. Antony of All India Samaththuva Makkal Katchi, V. Sivakumar of Bahujan Samaj Party, independents R. Anchalose and K. Sivan Raj filed their nominations.

For the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, V. Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth of the Congress and son of late MP H. Vasanthakumar, whose untimely demise caused this vacancy, filed his nomination. Mr. Vijayakumar, his wife and the two children have declared assets to the tune of ₹53.21 crore including movable assets worth ₹41.18 crore, immovable assets worth ₹12.03 crore. He has declared ₹45.94 lakh as ‘contingent liabilities’ and another ₹ 1.76 lakh as loan.

Congress functionary, G. Theodore Sam filed his nomination as dummy candidate and Makkal Neethi Maiyam candidate Subha Charles, R. Shanmugam, K. Hawkins, G. John Vijayakumar filed the nomination as independent candidate for the by-poll-bound Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha segment.

Congress candidates for Colachel J.G. Prince and Vilavancode S. Vijayadharani filed their nominations. BJP candidate for Vilavancode R. Jayaseelan, Naam Thamizhar Katchi candidate for this segment Mary Adlin, Makkal Neethi Maiyam candidate for Colachel S. Lathis Mary, DMDK candidate M. Sivakumar and independents for the six segments in the district filed their nominations. In all, 28 nominations were received in Kanniyakumari district on Thursday.

In Thoothukudi district, 46 nominations (Vilaathikulam – 7, Ottapidaaram (Reserved) – 8, Tiruchendur – 5, Srivaikundam – 11, Kovilpatti – 10 and Thoothukudi – 5) were filed. AISMK candidate N. Sundar filed the nomination for Thoothukudi while Oorvasi S. Amirtharaj and AMMK candidate Ramesh filed their nominations for Srivaikundam segment.

Naam Thamizhar Katchi candidate for Tiruchendur Gloria, AISMK candidate Jayanthi filed nomination for this constituency.

For Ottapidaaram (reserved) constituency, Puthiya Thamizhagam founder K. Krishnasamy filed nomination.

Dr. Krishnasamy, his wife Chandrika and son Shyam have declared assets to the tune of ₹ 28.62 crore.