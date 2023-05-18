South Zone’s protocol for participative supervision by officials in investigation in murder cases and trials in heinous cases 

May 18, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg has developed a comprehensive protocol to be followed by the Investigation Officer and the supervisory officers in the rank of the Deputy Superintendents of Police / Assistant Superintendents of Police and Superintendents of Police in the investigation of heinous crimes for successful prosecution and conviction of the accused.

Superintendent of Police, Kanniyakumari, Hari Kiran Prasad says the ‘new system is a process’ wherein investigation of the murder and murder for gain cases are closely monitored by the DSP, Additional Superintendent of Police, the SP and the DIG with the only objective of putting the culprit behind the bars by ensuring meticulous investigation, filing of charge-sheet in the court and the conviction of the accused.

“Since the superior officers are monitoring the investigation of heinous crimes and giving right instructions to the Investigating Officer at the right time, if needed, the investigation will certainly be error-free. Since mandatory steps to be followed by the investigation officer, Sub-Divisional Officer, SP and the DIG during the course of investigation within prescribed deadline should be ensured, it will reflect in the rate of conviction in these cases hereafter,” Mr. Hari Kiran Prasad said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar told The Hindu that the purpose behind introducing this participative supervision by supervisory officers like DSPs, ADSPs and SPs is to ensure error-free investigation in heinous crimes like murder, murder for gain, and close follow up of trials in heinous cases viz. murders , dacoity and the cases registered under POCSO Act, other sensitive cases etc and filing of final report or the charge-sheet in the trial court within the stipulated 90 days which means that the accused would not get the benefit of statutory bail.

“Under this new system, the Investigation Officer, the Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Superintendent of Police will work in tandem and within a stipulated time , there will be a critical review of the progress of the investigation at prescribed intervals which will help in fine-tuning investigation to nail the accused. The Investigation Officer cannot exceed the time given to him for investigation under this new system for every step, he or she has to follow the same scrupulously until the successful filing of final report , the software we are using now will give an alert in advance to the SP and the DIG. The continuous and regular reporting of the progress of the investigation of these case to the higher-ups will make the investigation error-free and ensure superior quality of the probe,” Mr. Pravesh Kumar said.

During the investigation phase, the Investigation Officer has to report to his superiors about the arrest of the accused, progress of the investigation, collection of evidences etc. at prescribed intervals. Within 90 days of the occurrence of a crime, the Investigation Officer will have to report to his higher-ups at least five times about the progress of the investigation and superiors will guide the investigation officer wherever it is necessary.

Moreover, for the trials as well, ‘Trial Monitoring System’ has been introduced in South Zone for monitoring the trial of murder, murder for gain, dacoity, caste / communal violence cases, POCSO cases and any other specific cases the DIG / SP may deem it important or sensitive by a designated Trial Monitoring Officer of every police station which is likely to to ensure increase in conviction rate in the long run by way of active participation and ownership of these heinous cases .

The designated Trial Monitoring Officer, who would be acting as the link between the Investigation Officer and his higher-ups and the prosecutors, would closely monitor the trial of the case in the court and refresh the memory of the witnesses well in advance to record his / her statement before the court.

“Like in the participative supervision in investigation of cases pertaining to heinous crimes, the Trial Monitoring Officers of police stations will play vital role in guiding the cases towards conviction of the accused by making the prosecution’s case stronger at every level. Since the senior officers – right from the Investigation Officer to the DIG – will monitor closely the progress of the trial and make course corrections wherever it is needed, the quality of trial process will increase significantly hereafter,” Mr. Pravesh Kumar said.

Mr. Asra Garg said the Chief Minister, in a review held on March 5 in Madurai had directed the police officers to take steps to improve the rate of successful prosecution.

“Accordingly, DIGs and SPs of South Zone and I held detailed deliberations and finalized these protocols in the public interest. The implementation of these processes would help in improvement in the public service delivery by way of participative supervision and ownership of these heinous cases.