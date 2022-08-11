Sourashtrian food festival begins in Madurai today

‘Palkar Joman’, a food festival showcasing unique Sourashtrian delicacies, will commence on August 12 at Courtyard by Marriott, Madurai. The event is being organised in association with Sourashtra Small Business Association.

The event will feature long-lost Sourashtrian recipes and Sourastrians everyday menu. The food festival has been curated by Chef de Cuisine Vijayaraghavan and Aruna Ramesh, a teacher-turned-cook.

The delicacies to be offered include: chaina ambti (lamb preparation with jeera, shallots and red chillies cooked in the stalk and fat from the meat), polteh chaino (pressure-cooked lamb with shallots, coconut, tomato, curry leaves and salt with no oil), losan koddi andaa kolkar (a unique preparation of garlic, dry fish, country chicken egg, ajwain, dill, tamarind cooked in gingelly oil with Sourashtrian masala), vangi bhudith (brinjal pressure-cooked with shallots, tamarind, tomato and red chilli), kodukku (Sourashtrian porridge with light consistency cooked with grounded jeera, garlic, pepper, shallots, red chilli, mustard and tomato generally eaten with dry fish or lentils), palankka untto (a traditional dessert made from boiled rice with roasted channa, dry ginger powder, cardamom powder in palm jaggery syrup) and bun halwa (roasted bread, fried with sugar and ghee, seasoned with cashew nuts and cardamom powder).

The food festival will be held during the weekends (August 12-14 and August 19- 21). On Fridays and Saturdays, the timings are from 7.30 p.m to 11 p.m. (dinner) and on Sundays from 12.30 p.m. to 3 p.m. (brunch). For adults and children above the age of 10 the charge is ₹1,395 plus tax, for children in the age group of 5-10 years it is half the amount and for children below the age of 5 it is complimentary. Those interested in attending the event can contact 9384838403 for reservation.