Sour over paltry wages, GH workers go on flash strike

They are paid ₹4,500 to ₹5,000 while Collector has fixed ₹12,500 to ₹13,000

Workers employed by an outsourcing firm stage a protest in front of the Government Hospital in Sivakasi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Sivakasi

Workers employed by an outsourcing company in Sivakasi Government Hospital went on a flash strike on Tuesday, protesting against “ paltry sum of wages being disbursed to them instead of wages fixed by the Collector.

Out of the 30 workers, except for the manager and two supervisors, 27 of them, including 20 women, staged the protest. The workers had on Monday submitted a petition to the Collector complaining that they were paid only ₹4,500 to ₹5,000 a month ever since the practice of outsourcing of sanitary workers and hospital workers started in 2017.

" We were often told that the wages will be increased, but it never happened. Now, the contract has changed. Initially, the representative of contract workers said he would increase our salary. But, yesterday, he backed off," a worker said.

The workers claimed that enquiries with the district administration revealed that their daily wages was around ₹12,500 to ₹13,000 a month as fixed by the Collector.

Though the police tried to pacify the workers, they did not relent and continued the protest. A doctor said that the contribution of these workers in the smooth running of the hospital was immense as the appointment of sanitary workers and hospital workers had not been done for the last five years.

Various roles

These workers worked as security guards, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, cooks, assistants, housekeepers and gardeners.

"Even when a cup of tea costs ₹10, how can we run a family with ₹4,500," a woman said. She said that she found it difficult to manage the family after doing all the hard work from 7 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. as the prices of all essential commodities had gone up.

Only after the company representative promised to pay them their salary, the workers gave up their strike.