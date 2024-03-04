GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sounder Kannan of NAGA appointed as Chairman of CII Madurai zone

March 04, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sounder Kannan, Whole Time Director, NAGA Ltd., was appointed as chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Madurai zone for the year 2024 - 25 during the CII Madurai zone annual session held in Madurai on Sunday.

Mr. Sounder has been closely associated with CII and was the Vice Chairman of CII Madurai zone during the year 2022-23 and he has been actively involved in various initiatives of CII in zonal and State-level initiatives.

Ashwin Desai, Managing Director, A & T Video Networks Pvt Ltd was appointed as Vice Chairman of CII Madurai zone for the Year 2024-25. Mr Ashwin is an active member of CII, having contributed significantly as a member of the CII IT Panel and MSME sub committee. 

