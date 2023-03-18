March 18, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Ensuring physical and mental health of pregnant mothers is essential for a healthy pregnancy, said Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani here on Saturday.

He was speaking at the ‘Samudhaya Valaikappu’ (community baby shower) ceremony held for 250 pregnant women in Thoppampatti panchayat near Dindigul, according to a press release. As many as 23 beneficiaries received gold and cash assistance worth ₹21.48 lakh for their marriages through the Social Welfare Department.

The Minister said motherhood is an important milestone in most women’s lives, but the difficulty a mother goes through her pregnancy was immense. “Hence, taking care of expectant mothers is an important duty of their husbands and families”, he said.

Mr Sakkarapani said pregnant women should be aware of the psychological changes she was bound to undergo and necessary care was needed to reduce maternal and child death rates.

He encouraged women to eat healthy, nutritious foods right from a young age and advised them to have a positive mindset and to go for periodical health check ups.

Over 11,700 pregnant women, 10,182 lactating mothers and 1,08,272 children in the age group of 6 months to 6 years were benefitted through the 2,035 Anganwadi (childcare centre) functioning in 15 blocks across the district under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

Earlier, the Minister laid the foundation stone for various projects at a cost of ₹11.27 crore in Kallimandayam and Thoppampatti villages, including taking up road improvement works at a cost of ₹1.50 crore and building a community hall at a cost of ₹1 crore in Kallimandayam panchayat.

Construction of two passenger shelters at a cost of ₹20 lakh in Kallimandayam panchayat, road improvement works in Porulur, Thoppampatti and Vakarai panchayats at a cost of ₹3.79 crore, ₹1.52 crore and ₹3.16 crore respectively commenced. He also inaugurated a community hall at Kaliyappagoundanpatti built at a cost of ₹10 lakh.

The Minister noted that expansion of Kallimandayam Government Hospital at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore was under way.

Further, 400 homeless persons from Kallimandayam have been given house site pattas thus far, he added. He distributed ration cards to 25 persons and free house site pattas to 400 persons.

Dindigul MP P. Velusamy, Palani Revenue Divisional Officer S. Sivakumar, District Social Welfare Officer K. Pushpakala, ICDS Project Officer Poonkodi and others were present.