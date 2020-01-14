Soulful singing by Gayathri Venkataraghavan leaves Maduraiities ecstatic

Maduraiities listened to the soulful singing by Gayathri Venkataraghavan, accompanied by R.K. Shrikumar on the Violin, N. Manoj Siva on the Mrudangam and Trichy Krishnasamy on the Ghatam, on the 9th day of the 68th Annual Music and Arts Festival of Sree Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam.

Gayatri began her concert with Neelakanda Sivan’s Natta varnam “Shri Ganapataye thunai seivai neeye”, invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesa. She picked up speed with Navukarasar’s Viruttam “Kuniththa puruvamum kovvaich chevvayil” for the song “Iyyane natanam adiya porpada in saveri” by Muthu Tandavar, a song which in a way reflective of the happiness that Nataraja radiates as he dances on the day of Thiruvadirai at Chidambaram.

The singer delineated well for the subtle glides of pleasing Lalitha for Shyama Sastri’s “Nannu brova lalitha” and displayed her skill in singing intricate patterns of the raga. Accompanist R K Shrikumar, on the violin performed with uniform involvement in bringing out the beauty of the lyrics as well as the swaras and won the admiration of the rasikas. The audience became totally ecstatic to the verse “ninnuvina evarunnaru ma gati”.

It is said that Ravana sang many hymns in praise of the lord, but his heart cooled only when a hymn was sung in the "Hara Priya" ragam and hence the name, (Hara - Shiva) (Priya - Loved) - The one dear to shiva. Gayatri’s next rendition was in “Karahara priya” for Tyagaraja’s “nadaci nadaci cucera”, in which the saint pities those people who look for Lord Rama in Ayodhya by walking all the way to the city not knowing the real location.

The RTP for the Pallavi “ Kanaga Sabesan Darisanam” in the raga simmendra mathyamam witnessed Ragamalika, Dhanyasi and valaci. The vocalist delighted the listeners during the Raga alapana and Manoj Siva on the mridangam and Krishnasamy on the Ghatam co-ordinated with each other to provide a good ‘tani’.

The final songs included, “Mansa Sancharare” by Tyagaraja, “Kannanidam Eduthu Solladi” by Ambujam Krishna, and a Meera Bhajan.

Padmanabhan S