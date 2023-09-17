Soulful rendition by Amritha Murali at music festival in memory of M.S. Subbulakshmi

September 17, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - MADURAI

Soulful and dedicated singing by Amritha Murali was witnessed on the inauguration of the Isai Vizha organised in memory of Bharat Ratna M. S. Subbulakshmi at the Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, under the aegis of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam on Friday.

Accompanied by Edapally Ajithkumar on the Violin, K.V. Prasad on the Mridangam, Alathur Raja Ganesh on the Ghanjira, she started her concert with Patnam Subramania Iyer’s ‘Era napai intha chouka’ in Thodi raagam, on Sree Venkatesa.

The rasikas witnessed the shades of ‘Sri Lalitha Sahasranamam’ getting played out in ‘Kanjadalayatakshi Kamakshi’ in which Dikshidar pleads that the feet of Kamakshi, which are adorned with gems to protect him, in raagam Kamala Manohari.

Following a long Alapana was Saint Composer Thyagaraja’s, ‘Marakatha mani varna’ in raga varaali, which set the tone for the concert.

The vocalist then rendered ‘Entha maathramuna’ by Annamaachaarya in Raagamalika (brindaavani, maayamaalava gowla) in which he describes “In whatever way anyone imagines the Almighty, He is that way”.

One of a favourite number of M.S. Amma, ‘bhogindra shayinam’ in kuntala varaali by Swaati Tirunaal was delivered very pleasingly.

The main raga of the evening ‘Śankarābharaṇaṃ’, which lends itself to interpretation and evoking different moods was rendered with the same elaboration for the song ‘sarojadala netri’ by Shyama Sastri on the presiding deity of Madurai Goddess Meenakshi.

The violinist coaxed lucid lyrics and a pitch-perfect music out of the instrument. During the Tani K V Prasad and Alathur Rajaganesh used the opportunity and won applause from the Rasikas.

She concluded her concert with Tondaradi Podi Azhwar’s verse ‘Pachai Ma Malai’ for Ambujam Krishna’s ‘Kannanidam Eduthu’ in ragamalika, Meera Bhajan, ‘Kurai Onrum Illai’ by Rajaji and concluded with ‘maithrim bhajata’ a composition by H.H. Chandrasekhara Saraswati, in which Periyava pleaded for friendship that conquers all hearts, for non-violence, and tolerance to live and let-live, aspiring for universal peace, and showering blessings of prosperity for the whole mankind.