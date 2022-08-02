Sothuparai dam inching closer to maximum storage level

The rainfall during the last few days had brought in good flow into Sothuparai dam and the level touched 120 feet within four days.

THENI

The storage level at Sothuparai reservoir near Periakulam is inching closer to the maximum level following widespread rain in the Western Ghats and other pockets during the last few days.

According to PWD officials, the water level at the dam stood at 122.34 feet (126.28 feet) at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The inflow was 29 cusecs. The officials said that people using the riverside including Varahanadhi have been asked to stay away as a precautionary measure.

The storage level was around 72 feet till last week. The rainfall during the last few days or so had brought in good inflow and the level touched 120 feet within four days.

While the farmers are happy over the rainfall, the officials have alerted people in Periakulam, Vadugapatti, Jayamangalam, Melmangalam and Kullapuram, among other locations, to remain safe as the discharge or the surplus from the Sothuparai dam may cause floods.

The rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours were as follows: Bodinayakannur - 11.6 mm, Gudalur: 53.4, Manjalar: 19, Periakulam: 32, Thekkadi: 42.2, Periyar dam: 48.6 and Uthamapalayam recorded 14.4 mm rainfall till 6 .m. on Tuesday.