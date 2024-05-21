Sothuparai dam begins to overflow in Theni district

With continuous rainfall in its catchment areas, Sothuparai dam in Theni district started to overflow after its water level touched the maximum reservoir level of 126.28 feet on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The water level, which stood at 124.80 feet at 6 a.m. on Monday, increased by nearly 1.50 feet in the last 24 hours. The entire inflow of 49.63 cusecs was being discharged to maintain the water storage at 100 mcft.

Water from Berijam lake in Kodaikanal hills and the rainwater from the western ghats is stored in this reservoir, which is the source of irrigation and drinking water for Periyakulam, Thenkarai, Lakshmipuram and Thamaraikulam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Water Resources Department has issued a flood warning to those living along the banks of Varahanadhi river. With more discharge likely if the heavy rain continued, people have been asked to stay away from the riverbed.

Meanwhile, the water level in Periyar dam recorded a marginal increase to 116.30 feet from 116.05 feet with an inflow of 621 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs since Monday.

The level in Vaigai dam stood at 48 feet (71 feet) with an inflow of 238 cusecs and a discharge of 72 feet. The level in Manjalar dam was 47.30 feet (57 feet) with an inflow of 57 cusecs, and the level in Shanmuganathi dam was 30.60 feet (52.55 feet) with an inflow of 11 cusecs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Theni district has registered an average rainfall of 5.67 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

While Thekkadi recorded 21 mm of rainfall, Periyar dam registered 17.8 mm. The rainfall reported in other stations (in mm) is: Gudalaur 9.4, Shanmuganathi 5.6, Sothuparai dam 5, Bodinayakkanur 4.8, Aranmanaiputhur 3.2, Uthampalayam and Periyakulam 2.2 mm each, Manjalar dam 1.6 and Veerapandi 1 mm.

Dindigul

Meanwhile, continuous rainfall in Kodaikanal has forced the Department of Tourism to postpone the boat race scheduled on Tuesday.

The boat race is being organised in connection with the summer flower show The Rose Garden has registered 21 mm of rainfall and Bryant Park 20 mm. The highest rainfall in Dindigul district of 44 mm has been reported in Palani.

Rainfall recorded in other places in the district is: Kamatchipuram 28.50, Vedasandur 15.40, Tobacco Station 14.40 Natham 6, Dindigul 5, Nilakottai 3 and Chatrapatti 2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.