Sops for farmers in Theni district

THENI

Reaching out to the farmers in the district, the agriculture department has opened up cold storage facilities to stock perishables free of cost, said Collector M Pallavi Baldev here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, she said that with the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the State government had announced a series of welfare measures for different sections in the society.

Thanks to the Agriculture Marketing Committee, which has go-downs and cold storage facilities across the district, farmers could store their produce without any fee or rentals.

Cotton growers too can stock their goods, Ms. Pallavi Baldev said and added that the farmers who required advances can draw against their commodities. The interest component would be a meagre 5 % only and the loan would be given up to 50 % of the total stocked up value in the market.

The State government has also announced that the farmers can repay the loan in 180 days. The interest on the borrowings for the first 30 days would be waived. Hence, it is a boon for the small and marginal farmers to make use of the opportunities. Interested farmers can contact Deputy Director (Agriculture Marketing) at 94420-09901, Agriculture Marketing Secretary at 9443423734.

Farmers from Theni and Periakulam can contact the Superintendent at 9843625889, Cumbum and Uthamapalayam at 8438348176, Chinnamanur and Andipatti can contact at 9994716960 and those in Bodinayakkanur can contact the officer at 98421-98075, the Collector added.