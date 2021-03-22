‘SOP on COVID-19 not followed despite spike’

Madurai

22 March 2021 20:41 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State government on a public interest litigation petition that complained of violation of COVID-19 regulations by political parties and the general public at a time when there was a spike in cases.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi sought to know the steps taken to ensure that the COVID-19 regulations were followed. The court was hearing a petition filed by advocate I. Mohammed Razvi of Madurai. The petitioner said standard operating procedure (SOP)was in place to ensure that the public followed the COVID-19 guidelines. However, without any regard for these guidelines, people could be seen without wearing face masks in public places.

They also had no regard for physical distancing norms and could also be seen spitting in public. The political parties were also not following the guidelines and were allowing the supporters to gather in large numbers without ensuring that the SOPs were followed, he said.

“There is a medical situation in the State,” he said and urged the State government to ensure that SOP was followed in bus stands, railway stations, airports, schools, multiplexes, parks, shopping malls, restaurants and other public places.