‘Soorasamharam’ performed at Tirupparankundram temple

Madurai

20 November 2020 20:57 IST

‘Soorasamharam,’ the highlight of Kanda Sashti festival, was celebrated in a subdued manner without public participation inside Subramaniyaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram here on Friday.

‘Soorasamharam,’ the annhilation of demon ‘Sooran’ by Lord Subramaniaswamy, is considered one of the festive events at the Tirupparankundram temple, one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan.

While thousands of devotees used to throng the temple to witness the ‘soorasamharam’ every year, public were not allowed to witness the event held inside the temple this year owing to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, said Deputy Commissioner (in charge) of the temple M. Ramasamy. “Soorasamharam was performed at around 5 p.m. inside the temple. The public were allowed inside the temple for a darshan only after 6.30 p.m.,” he said.

The seven-day-long Kanda Sashti festival began with ‘kaappu kattudhal’ ceremony on November 15.