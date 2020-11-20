Madurai

‘Soorasamharam’ performed at Tirupparankundram temple

‘Soorasamharam’ being performed as part of Kanda Sashti festival at Subramaniyaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram in Madurai on Friday.   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

‘Soorasamharam,’ the highlight of Kanda Sashti festival, was celebrated in a subdued manner without public participation inside Subramaniyaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram here on Friday.

‘Soorasamharam,’ the annhilation of demon ‘Sooran’ by Lord Subramaniaswamy, is considered one of the festive events at the Tirupparankundram temple, one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan.

While thousands of devotees used to throng the temple to witness the ‘soorasamharam’ every year, public were not allowed to witness the event held inside the temple this year owing to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, said Deputy Commissioner (in charge) of the temple M. Ramasamy. “Soorasamharam was performed at around 5 p.m. inside the temple. The public were allowed inside the temple for a darshan only after 6.30 p.m.,” he said.

The seven-day-long Kanda Sashti festival began with ‘kaappu kattudhal’ ceremony on November 15.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 20, 2020 9:03:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/soorasamharam-performed-at-tirupparankundram-temple/article33143662.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY