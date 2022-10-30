‘Soorasamharam’ performed at Tirupparankundram temple in Madurai

Soorasamharam being performed at Subramaniyaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram in Madurai on Sunday.

Hundreds of devotees thronged Subramaniyaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram here on Sunday on the occasion of ‘Soorasamharam,’ the annihilation of a demon, as a part of the Kandha Sashti festival.

The presiding deity, at the second abode of Lord Muruga’s six abodes, who was decked up, mounted on a golden palanquin, chased down the demon named Soorapadman on three car streets, led by his lieutenant Veerabahu, mounted on a white horse on another palanquin.

During the chase, the five-feet tall demon appeared in different forms, including with head of a goat, an elephant and other violent faced forms in an attempt to confuse the Lord.

The annihilation of ‘asura’ by the Lord with the holy lance or ‘vel,’ obtained from Govardhana Ambigai, was enacted around 6 p.m. at Sannadhi Theru in front of Chokkanathar Temple amidst chants of ‘Arohara.’

The event marked the triumph of good over evil on the sixth day of the festival. Many devotees, who had come from far and wide, were seen chanting holy hymns praising Lord Muruga.

Later, the Lord was taken out on a procession. He then returned to the temple where He exchanged garlands with Goddess Sri Deivanai. Special pujas and deeparadhanas were performed to the deities.

On the concluding day, devotees who have been observing a fast, would pull the decorated chariot on which the Lord would be mounted, along car streets and 16 types of special abhishekams would be performed to the Peacock situated at the temple.

“Over 20,000 devotees offered their prayers on Sunday. Traffic diversions came into effect around noon. Traffic was diverted at three places including the temple’s arch, bus stand and Avaniyapuram-Tiruparankundram junction. The diversion was lifted around 8 p.m. as the crowd dispersed,” said D. Selvin, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic (South).