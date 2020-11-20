‘Soorasamharam’ held

PALANI

For the first time in the history of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple, the grand festival - ‘Soorasamharam,’ part of the week-long Kanda Sashti celebrations, ended without the presence of devotees here on Friday.

At least close to a million devotees from far and near would witness various events held during the Kanda Sashti celebrations, which are held during the Tamil month of Karthigai (November).

Among the Murugan Temples, Palani has a special place in the "Arupadai Veedu" as the devotees from even overseas come here to offer prayers and seek divine blessings.

The ‘Soorasamharam,’ which is the cynosure of the Kanda Sashti celebrations ended on a sombre note as the COVID-19 pandemic had prevented the devotees from assembling here. The "girivalam" which would usually wear a festive look here was deserted as shops had downed shutters.

Officials from the HR and CE and other staff on special duty, however, neglected the covid-19 guidelines and vied with one another in taking photos and videos of the ‘Soorasamharam.’

Around 500 police personnel were on duty in and around the temple town. On Saturday, the Celestial wedding would take place for the presiding deities - Shanmugar-Valli, Deivanai on the temple premises.