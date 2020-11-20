‘Soorasamhaaram’ held without devotees at Tiruchendur

For the first time in the history, the ‘soorasamhaaram’ (annihilation of demon by Lord Muruga) was held at Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple in Tiurchendur on Friday without the participation of devotees, who would usually gather at the coastal town to witness the event every year as part of ‘kanda sashti’ celebrations.

In the wake of the pandemic-induced restrictions, celebrations started with special ‘yagasala puja’ on November 15 without the devotees observing fast on temple premises as part of the annual event. However, 10,000 devotees a day were allowed just to have darshan in the temple.

After the sanctum sanctorum was opened at 1 a.m. on Friday for viswaroopa deepaaraadhanai, other rituals were conducted as usual. The ‘soorasamhaaram’ was enacted at the entrance of the beach between 4.49 p.m. and 5.04 p.m., which was witnessed by District Collector K. Senthil Raj, Inspector General of Police, South Zone Murugan, Thoothukudi Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range Praveen Kumar Abinapu, Additional Collector Vishnu Chandran, Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, Simranjeet Singh, ASP, Tiruchendur, Harish Singh, Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruchendur Dhanapriya, and temple authorities.

‘Thirukalyaanam’ will be held at 11 p.m. on Saturday (November 21).

Since, devotees were not allowed to witness the ‘kanda sashti’ events in the view of COVID-19-related restrictions, all rituals were aired live. Besides deploying over 2,000 policemen in and around Tiruchendur to check the entry of devotees, check-posts had also been erected at 7 places to stop the vehicles coming to Tiruchendur from other areas.

‘Soorasamhaaram’ event was enacted in all Murugan temples in the district.